Automotive lubricants are mainly used to reduce friction between the components of thevehicle thus increasing the efficiency of the vehicle. Lubricants are also used to absorb the heat generated between the parts of the vehicle and enhance the efficiency of fuel, thus increasing the longevity of the vehicle.

End-user/Technology

Lubricants are widely used in diesel trucks, passenger cars,and light-duty trucks. They increase the drain interval thus reduces the engine wear. Lubricants are mainly applicable in passenger cars, HMV, LMV, motorbikes.

Market Dynamics

Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows

Increased preference of consumers towards easy transportation is a driver for this market

Rise in disposable income has also contributed to the growth

Rising demand for commercial utility vehicles

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Rising concerns about the environmental hazards due to oil lubricants

Advent of electric vehicle could hamper the lubricants market

Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Lubricants market can be segmented in terms of applications, base oil, vehicle type. In terms of applications, it can be segmented into

Transmission fluids

Engine oil

Greases

Gear and brake oil

In terms of base oil, it can be segmented into

Semisynthetic Lubricants

Mineral Oil Lubricants

Bio-based Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

In terms of vehicle type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Motorbikes

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share according to growth and revenue. Due to steady growth rates in the developing nations in Asia Pacific region due to growth in their economy, APAC market is growing. North America and Europe followAsia Pacific in terms of revenue. Also, there are a lot of first-time buyers, which could lead to high sales of passenger cars, driving the demand for automotive lubricants in this region

Key Players

Some of the major players include Chevron Corporation, Shell, Total SA, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc etc.

