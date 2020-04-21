Automotive Lubricants Market Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Automotive lubricants are mainly used to reduce friction between the components of thevehicle thus increasing the efficiency of the vehicle. Lubricants are also used to absorb the heat generated between the parts of the vehicle and enhance the efficiency of fuel, thus increasing the longevity of the vehicle.
End-user/Technology
Lubricants are widely used in diesel trucks, passenger cars,and light-duty trucks. They increase the drain interval thus reduces the engine wear. Lubricants are mainly applicable in passenger cars, HMV, LMV, motorbikes.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064115
Market Dynamics
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
Increased preference of consumers towards easy transportation is a driver for this market
Rise in disposable income has also contributed to the growth
Rising demand for commercial utility vehicles
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Rising concerns about the environmental hazards due to oil lubricants
Advent of electric vehicle could hamper the lubricants market
Market Segmentation
The global Automotive Lubricants market can be segmented in terms of applications, base oil, vehicle type. In terms of applications, it can be segmented into
Transmission fluids
Engine oil
Greases
Gear and brake oil
In terms of base oil, it can be segmented into
Semisynthetic Lubricants
Mineral Oil Lubricants
Bio-based Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants
In terms of vehicle type
Light Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Motorbikes
Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064115
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share according to growth and revenue. Due to steady growth rates in the developing nations in Asia Pacific region due to growth in their economy, APAC market is growing. North America and Europe followAsia Pacific in terms of revenue. Also, there are a lot of first-time buyers, which could lead to high sales of passenger cars, driving the demand for automotive lubricants in this region
Key Players
Some of the major players include Chevron Corporation, Shell, Total SA, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc etc.
About Us
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email:[email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609