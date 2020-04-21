The increasing internet penetration and growing online product portfolio ofauto parts manufacturers are expected to fuel the growth ofelectronic retailing (e-tailing) in the global automotive aftermarket. Moreover, theavailability of a wide range of products and hassle-free transaction options, with timely delivery, as per the consumer preference, will further result in a shift of consumersfrom traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce platforms. Equipment such as headlights and lighting components and dashboard instruments are easily available on online portals. Due to these factors, the global automotive equipment aftermarket is expected to grow from $78.18 billion in 2019 to $145.07billion by 2030.

Online Distribution Channels are Expected to Register Higher Growth Rate throughout the Forecast Period

On the basis of distribution channel, the online distribution channel category is expected to progress with the higher CAGR, of 8.36%, during the forecast period (2020–2030). Online distribution channels allow consumers to directly buy the components from a seller, over the internet, using a web browser or a smartphone application. Customers can shop online using a range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablet computers, and smartphones. With the rise in the internet penetration, especially in developing countries such as Brazil and India, the automotive aftermarket is expected to witness an increase in the online sale of products during the forecast period.

Based on component, the equipment category is expected to progress with the highest CAGR, of 5.89%, during the forecast period. Dashboard instruments, under the equipment category,are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. With the rapid installation of technologically advanced and connected aftermarket instruments, including smart instrument clusters, central displays, and warning and information lights, in passenger cars, the automotive aftermarket is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest market for aftermarket components during the historical period (2015–2019). The regional market is mainly driven by the rising number of vehicles in operation and average age of vehicles in countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Additionally, the Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African (LAMEA)automotive aftermarket is growing rapidly, on account of the escalatingdemand for electric vehicles in the region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the requirementfor electrical and other related equipment in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Aftermarket

The global automotive aftermarket is fragmented in nature, with multiple players operating independently in different countries and cities across the world. Some of the major players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies PLC, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Meritor Inc., Tenneco Inc., BorgWarner Inc., and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.