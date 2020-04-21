Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026
MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems by main manufactures and geographic regions.
COVID-19 Impact on MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
growing demand for MRI diagnosis and use of MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in critical situations. This is expected to fuel growth of the devices type segment over the forecast period.
Leading players are working towards increasing their production capacities for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in order to meet increased demand from rapidly growing healthcare facilities and healthcare infrastructure. For instance, B. Braun is looking to increase production of their vascular access accessories in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The company also actively takes up innovative and interdisciplinary training initiatives such as “train-the-trainer” for ensuring better patient safety in the usage of medical devices.
Global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market Forecast
The global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems by hospitals and diagnostics and imaging centres. The global market for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 15 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2027.
