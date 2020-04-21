“

Diesel and Gas Generators Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Diesel and Gas Generators Market Overview:

Leading manufacturers of Diesel and Gas Generators Market:

Summary

GlobalData’s latest report “Diesel and Gas Generators, Update 2020 – Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2024” offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global diesel and gas generators market. The report analyzes the current trends and future potential of diesel and gas generators market at the global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, China, India, UK, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa) levels.

The report analyzes the global and regional generators market in terms of value ($bn) for the period 2015 to 2024 and aggregate capacity (GW) for the periods of 2015-2019 and 2020-2024, classified by various ratings. At the country level, an overview of the diesel generators market is analyzed in terms of value ($m) for the period 2015 to 2024 and aggregate capacity (MW) for the periods of 2015-2019 and 2020-2024, classified by various capacity segments. For gas generators, the market value for the years of 2015, 2019, 2024 and the market capacity aggregate capacity (MW) for 2015-2019 and 2020-2024 are presented and classified by ratings.

The report provides insight into the drivers and restraints affecting the diesel and gas generators market, competitive landscape, end-user segment share, recent tenders issued and contracts signed, upcoming power plants, and top company profiles. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses the global diesel and gas generators market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the market growth of diesel and gas generators at global and regional levels including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

– The report provides market analysis for key countries including the US, China, India, UK, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa.

– The report provides country level diesel and gas generators market analysis in terms of value ($m) and capacity (MW) by ratings between 2015 and 2024.

– Qualitative analysis of the key market drivers and restraints and their impacts on the generators market are discussed.

– The report provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2019. It also covers key market share by end-user segment, key upcoming power plants, recently issued tenders and signed contracts, and profiles of top manufacturers.

