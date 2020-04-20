An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the Smart Building market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.

The report on the Smart Building market provides a detailed outlook about the current proceedings within the market landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various agents that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Smart Building market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the growth opportunities, current trends, limitations, and more.

As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global Smart Building market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the Smart Building market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.

Key Players

The smart building market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the smart building market are Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and others.

Smart Building Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the smart building market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the smart building market for Europe and North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global smart building market due to the high demand and adoption of these structures and also due to the rapid technological advancements in the region. Europe and North America regions in the smart building market are expected to be followed by South Asia and Latin America during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on the research on the new technologies. Apart from these the markets in different regions are seen to be specifically connected with the spending power of the countries in the region.

In April 2018, University of Technology, Sydney deployed a systems to cut energy costs of their building which was Cisco’s intelligent building systems for smart energy usage, with an energy management system and building management system controlling essential functions. This product had an upgraded and customized features for UTS provided by Cisco.

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Smart Building market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

