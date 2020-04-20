White mineral oil is the refined oil containing alicyclic non-polar hydrocarbons and saturated aliphatic. The oil is odorless, tasteless, and colorless, even after years. White mineral oil is both, biologically and chemically stable, is free from comedogenic, and completely prevents the growth of pathogenic bacteria. It is one of the widely demanded oils due to growing applications in pharmaceutical and personal care products.

White Mineral Oil Market Prominent Players

The major players operating in the white mineral oil market include The HollyFrontier Corporation, Renkert Oil Inc, H&R Group, Shanghai Lulu Industrial Co., Ltd, Phillips 66 Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Petroyag Lubricants, Eastern Petroleum, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, among others.

Regional Analysis:

APAC stands to be the largest market in terms of consumption of white mineral oil globally and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growth expansion in the textiles, chemicals, and beauty & personal care industries are playing a major role in driving the demand in this region. For instance, China stands to be the largest market for chemicals globally and the increasing use of white mineral oils in adhesives, hot melts, etc. is boosting market growth. Additionally, the country also stands to be the worlds largest producer of plastics wherein white mineral oil is used as a lubricant for formulations of PS, PVC, PP, and TPE. These white oils are used to improve and control the melt rate flow of finished polymer to provide release properties or change the physical characteristics. Hence, a growing demand from the packaging industry is further expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Based On:

By Product:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

By End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care

Agriculture

Plastic

Textile

Packaging

Others

