Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Garbage Bag market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes.

A new market study suggests that the global Garbage Bag market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Garbage Bag market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Garbage Bag market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Garbage Bag market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Garbage Bag market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Garbage Bag market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Garbage Bag market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Garbage Bag market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Garbage Bag market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Garbage Bag market, including various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective garbage bags for collecting waste. These macroeconomic factors are anticipated to positively impact the demand for HDPE garbage bags in Europe. Furthermore, improvement in Europe’s economic performance and the rising standards of living of the middle income population group is expected to strengthen the sale of HDPE garbage bags.

Biodegradable plastic garbage bags such as HDPE bags are made up of domestic biomass materials, which reduce dependency on oil and provide a domestic solution to plastic resin or film manufacturers. They are also easier to recycle and can be used more frequently. Moreover, with the mounting pressure of consumers and legislators to address the environmental issues caused by harmful garbage bags, the demand for HDPE garbage bags is anticipated to grow significantly over the assessed period. Demand for premium garbage bags is likely to gain traction particularly in the advanced economies of Germany and the U.K. Two major trends fuelling their sales are their stretchable strength and odour control nature. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these features. This particular factor is creating robust development in the HDPE garbage bag segment.

Increasing taxation and stringent government policies pertaining to the ban of HDPE plastic bags is anticipated to hinder its growth during the projected period

The government of Europe is actively imposing regulations in order to restrict sales of lightweight bags, with various countries such as France and Italy enforcing a complete ban on single-use HDPE plastic bags. These bans on plastic bags can help mitigate harmful impacts on the environment particularly oceans, rivers, lakes, and the wildlife inhabiting them. This is one of the major restraints faced by HDPE plastic garbage bags, which is influencing manufacturers to shift to the production of eco-friendly and green plastic garbage bags. Governments across Europe are increasing taxation and imposing extra charges on the use of plastic garbage bags. Customers at large retail outlets and convenience stores are charged extra for plastic garbage bags. Such initiatives play a major role in reducing consumption of HDPE garbage bags and compel manufacturers to shift production towards more eco-friendly and biodegradable garbage bags.

Key queries addressed:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Garbage Bag in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Garbage Bag market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Garbage Bag market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitations that could hamper the growth of the Garbage Bag market?

