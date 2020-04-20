Global Online Clothing Rental Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Online Clothing Rental market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Online Clothing Rental market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Online Clothing Rental market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Online Clothing Rental market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Online Clothing Rental market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Online Clothing Rental market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Online Clothing Rental Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Online Clothing Rental market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Online Clothing Rental market

Most recent developments in the current Online Clothing Rental market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Online Clothing Rental market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Online Clothing Rental market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Online Clothing Rental market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Online Clothing Rental market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Online Clothing Rental market? What is the projected value of the Online Clothing Rental market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Online Clothing Rental market?

Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Online Clothing Rental market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Online Clothing Rental market. The Online Clothing Rental market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market segmentation

Demography

Women

Men

Kids

Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

Type

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

End User

B2C

B2B

Business Model

Peer-to-Peer Model

Standalone Model

Hybrid Model

Men and Kids demographic segments likely to witness highest revenue share

Amongst all demographic segments in the global online clothing rental market, revenue from the men and kids segment is projected to be the highest, with a CAGR of 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the forecast period 2016–2026. The women segment is expected to remain dominant and is projected to account for 61.0% value share over the forecast period. A continuous demand for western designer dresses from women all across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the online clothing rental market over the forecast period.

Peer-to-Peer business model segment likely to contribute to a larger revenue share of the global online clothing rental market

The peer-to-peer segment is expected to contribute comparatively higher revenues as compared with the other business model segments over the forecast period and is estimated to account for approximately 92.9% value share of the overall global market by 2016 end. The hybrid business model segment is also expected to witness favourable revenue growth in the global online clothing rental market, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 95.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America online clothing rental market slated to register highest value growth between 2016 and 2026

Markets in North America and APEJ are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market. Rising fashion consciousness and increased spending on fashion in these regions are factors expected to fuel the growth of the online clothing rental market during the forecast period. Amongst all the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the overall revenue share of the global online clothing rental market and is estimated to account for 42.3% market share by the end of 2016. The North America, Western Europe, and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively hold over 90% revenue share of the global online clothing rental market by 2016 end. In all three major markets, the women, men, and kids segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on proven business strategies to grab market share

Key companies operating in the global online clothing rental market are Rent the Runway, Poshmark, Elanic Services Pvt Ltd., Dress & Go, GlamCorner Pvt Ltd., Envoged, Etashee, Secoo Holdings Ltd, and Secret Worldwide. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to cement their foothold in the global online clothing rental market.

