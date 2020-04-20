Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market Analysis

The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Motion Sickness Treatment market.

The report reveals that the global Motion Sickness Treatment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

companies profiled in the motion sickness treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Brands, Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co., Ltd., Baxter International, Inc. and Reliefband Technologies LLC.

The global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Anticholinergic

Antihistamines

Others (sympathomimetic, traditional medicines, wearable relief bands, etc.)

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal

Others

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others (drug stores and hospital pharmacies)

Global Motion Sickness Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



