The impact of the coronavirus on the Paints and Coatings Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2024
Paints and Coatings Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Paints and Coatings Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Paints and Coatings Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Paints and Coatings by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Paints and Coatings definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Paints and Coatings Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Paints and Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Paints and Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global paints & coatings market by segmenting it in terms of base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for paints & coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.
The report provides the estimated market size of the global paints & coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global paints & coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylic
- Polyurethanes
- Polyesters
- Epoxy
- Alkyd
- Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- High Solid
- Powder
- Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace
- Building & Construction
- Packaging
- Health Care & Medical Devices
- Marine
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others (including Wood Working)
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where paints & coatings are used
- Identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the paints & coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global paints & coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Paints and Coatings Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Paints and Coatings market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Paints and Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Paints and Coatings industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Paints and Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
