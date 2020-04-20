The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Now Available – Worldwide Molded Plastics Market Report 2019-2026
Molded Plastics Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Molded Plastics Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Molded Plastics Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Molded Plastics by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Molded Plastics definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Molded Plastics Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Molded Plastics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Molded Plastics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global molded plastics market. These market dynamics are analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model, which helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global molded plastics market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the degree of competition.
The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the molded plastics business globally. There are currently numerous drivers for the market. The most prominent drivers include rapid growth in the packaging industry, decrease in oil prices along with technological advancements in plastic molding technologies. Lower oil prices help petrochemical companies improve margins, and it is becoming apparent that the profit margins of many of the petrochemical companies have improved quite considerably due to low oil prices boosting the demand for molded plastics. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the molded plasticsmarket on the basis of material, technology, application, region, and country. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market.
On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate (preforms), polyethylene terephthalate (others), and others. By molding technology the market has been segmented into injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others (rotomolding andcasting). Furthermore, the molded plastics market has been segmented by various end-use applications, including packaging, consumables& electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and other applications. Growth in PET preform volume is due to high demand in the packaging of food &beverage. The market value for PET preforms is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2016 and 2024.The two major polymers, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate, are expected to constitute over 50% of the total molded plastics market share.
In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. China is expected to remain the dominant market in the molded plastics with demand for molded plastic reaching 85,496 kilo tons by 2024. A zero tax agreement between ASEAN and China have created a stable position for ASEAN, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between2016 and 2024
India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Favorable government regulations and emergence of medium and small enterprises in India have contributed significantly to the molded plastics market.
Key players in the molded plasticsmarket areBASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Harwal Group, Al Watania Plastics, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.
Molded Plastics Market: By Material
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polystyrene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Others
Molded Plastics Market: By Technology
- Injection Molding
- Blow Molding
- Thermoforming
- Others
Molded Plastics Market: By Application
- Packaging
- Consumable & Electronics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Other Applications
Molded Plastics Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan and South Korea
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
