COVID-19 Impact on Medical Electrodes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Electrodes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Electrodes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Market: Dynamics

The drivers and restraints of the global medical electrodes market are assessed in detail in the report to provide accurate information about what is making the market move. The dynamics are the medical electrodes market are dependent on a number of external factors due to the growing economic prominence of the healthcare sector, making this section vitally important for readers. The effect of various drivers and restraints on the global medical electrodes market is quantified in the report, providing readers with a clear look into what is most significantly affecting the global medical electrodes market’s growth.

The steady growth of the healthcare industry in developing regions is likely to be the major driver for the medical electrodes market in the coming years. Components such as medical electrodes require widespread presence of advanced medical infrastructure in order to be fully utilized, making the growth of the healthcare industry vital for the global medical electrodes market. Rising investment in the healthcare industry, aimed at improving the operating conditions within the industry, is thus likely to remain an important driver for the global medical electrodes market in the coming years.

Global Medical Electrodes Market: Segmentation

By product type, dry electrodes are likely to comprise the dominant share in the global medical electrodes market in the coming years. The dry electrodes segment accounted for 48.3% of the global medical electrodes market in 2017. The segment is likely to rise from a valuation of US$309.8 mn in 2017 to US$425.1 mn by 2022, exhibiting a strong 6.5% CAGR therein. The market share of the dry electrodes segment is also likely to rise over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with the segment expected to account for 49.6% of the global medical electrodes market by 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global medical electrodes market in the coming years. The North America market was valued at US$219.7 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$297.9 mn by 2022 at a 6.3% CAGR. Europe is also likely to be key to the global medical electrodes market, with the market expected to be valued at US$247.7 mn in Europe by 2022. The Europe medical electrodes market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Medical Electrodes Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global medical electrodes market include General Electric Company, 3M, Medtronic Plc, Ambu A/S, CONMED Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Rhythmlink International LLC, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

