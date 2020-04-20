The rising adoption of solar energy and increasing government initiatives for the same are the most significant reasons behind the need for photovoltaic (PV) panel recycling. From $80.7 million in 2017, the solar panel recycling market is projected to grow to $269.8 million by 2023. It is also being expected that during 2018–2023 (forecast period), the market would experience a CAGR of 22.0%. After the completion of their lifecycle, the PV modules and panels are disintegrated into their individual constituents —aluminum, silicon, synthetic materials,and other metals.

On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into mechanical, thermal, and laser, among which the mechanical category led the market in 2017, with an over 55.0% value share. This is attributed to the fact that this separation method is environment-friendly as well as quite efficient. During it, auxiliary parts, such as the junction box, cables,and frame, are manually separated, the glass laminate is shredded, and the copper strings are detached via sorting.

The most important growth driver for the solar panel recycling market is the rapid shift to alternative sources of energy from fossil fuels. As fossil fuels burn, they release greenhouse gases, which lead to air pollution. Additionally, with overexploitation, the prices of crude oil and coal are rapidly increasing. To deal with such issues, the use of renewable energy is being strongly encouraged across the world. Thus, with the increasing installation rate of PV modules to generate electricity, the waste create by these is also rising.

As the e-waste generated by PV module piles up, so does the danger of it causing skin irritation, lung cancer, and other serious issues. This is leading to the implementation of sustainability targets, thereby driving the solar panel recycling market advance. For instance, the European Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive suggests efficient methods to recycle and reuse this e-waste. In several countries, the onus of recycling the panels have been given to their manufacturers.

Across the world, Europe generated over 40.0% revenue in the market in 2017, as a result of the strict regulations imposed by the government to ensure the same. During the forecast period, North America would observe rapid progress, as a result of the rising investments in research and development to come up with more-efficient ways to accomplish the process and surging installation of PV modules, as a result of strict regulations and supportive policies. Within the region, the solar panel market in the U.S. is predicted to grow faster.

Some of the major players operating in the global solar panel recycling market are Silcontel Ltd., Rinovasol Group, Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, ENVARIS GmbH, ECS Refining LLC, Reclaim PV Recycling Pty. Ltd., Silrec Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc., Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, and First Solar Inc.

