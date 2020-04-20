Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “SCARA Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global SCARA robots market accounted for over US$ 6.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the SCARA robots market can be attributed to several factors including the fact that these robots help to lower the operational costs of production process. Moreover, increasing need for reducing errors in operational process is leading to an increase in the demand for such machines. With the use of SCARA robots, errors are reduced as once the process is set these robots precisely repeat similar cycles. Such factors are anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the global SCARA robots market between 2019 and 2030. However, the high cost of these robots is hindering the market growth to a certain extent.

Prominent Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global SCARA Robots market include Epson America, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., ABB, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC America Corporation, and Stäubli International AG., among others.

Technological Growth

Technological advancements in robotics and the focus of prominent players on launching new robots having better precision & lowering operational costs are anticipated to drive the SCARA robots market. For instance, in 2019, Epson America, Inc., launched 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B, having improved features such as faster cycle times, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, a lower cable duct profile, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, suitability for hard-to-reach work cell layouts, and battery-less encoding to minimize downtime and reduce the overall cost.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific dominated the SCARA robots market in 2018, with growth centered in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and India. According to IFR (International Federation of Robotics), in 2018, China held the world´s largest industrial robot market with a share of 36% of the total installations. Moreover, India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

