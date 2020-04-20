Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation, Exprodat Consulting Ltd. (Now Part of Getech Group Plc), Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc., eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.,

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling

Production

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Key queries addressed in the report:

