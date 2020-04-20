The global Microphytes (Microalgae) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microphytes (Microalgae) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Microphytes (Microalgae) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microphytes (Microalgae) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microphytes (Microalgae) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Algaetech Group

TAAU Australia

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

Green A Biological

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering

Alltech

Parry Nutraceuticals

BlueBioTech

Roquette

Allma (Allmicroalgae)

Cyane

Archimede Ricerche

AlgaEnergy

Phycom

Necton

Chenghai Bao ER

Dongying Haifu Biological

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spirulina

Dunaliella Salina

Chlorella

Aphanocapsa

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Food

Biofuel

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Microphytes (Microalgae) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microphytes (Microalgae) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

