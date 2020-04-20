Due to the rising road congestion in cities and towns, rapid technological advancements, greater convenience, and increasing concerns over the emission of greenhouse gases and the resultant shift toward eco-friendly modes of travel, the global scooter sharing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2019–2025). The market is predicted to advance at a 24.4% CAGR during the forecast period and attain $553.0 million in revenue by 2025, a considerable increase from its recorded value of $99.8 million in 2018.

Globally, Europe recorded the largest share in the scooter sharing market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. The main factor that contributed toward the region’s market hold was the early adoption of scooter sharing services here. The concept has been thriving in Europe since 2016, and it was observedthat in 2018, more than 60 cities in the region had such schemes. The fastest growth in the market is expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC), mainly due to the large-scale deployment of these services in India.

The scooter sharing market is currently at the growing phase, and it consists of several major players, such as Weimo Technology Co. Ltd. (WeMo), Cooltra Motosharing S.L.U. (eCooltra), Cityscoot SAS (Cityscoot), and COUP Mobility GmbH (COUP). The other prominent players operating in the market are Felyx Sharing B.V., Sharing Muving S.L.U. (Muving), Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH (emmy),MiMoto Smart Mobility Srl, Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd. (Vogo), YUGO Urban Mobility SL (YEGO), Wicked Ride Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bounce), Econduce SAPI de CV, and Scoot Rides Inc. (Scoot).

The rapid rise in technological innovations is another major factor driving the advance of the scooter sharing market. Such services are heavily dependent on technology for smooth back-end functioning and allow the users to access these rides 24/7;the service providers and customers connect via mobile applications. The technological advancements in ride sharing have created numerous interesting concepts, which have caused the market to prosper. Additionally, the adoption of this commuting modehas also been boosted by the integration of cloud competing and the various services provided by it.