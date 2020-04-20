Market Intelligence Report SOC as a Service , 2019-2025
The business intelligence study of the SOC as a Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SOC as a Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SOC as a Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The key players covered in this study
Proficio
BlackStratus
Thales e-Security
Cygilant
Alert Logic
Arctic Wolf Networks
Netmagic Solutions
ESDS Software Solution
AQM Technologies
Suma Soft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prevention
Detection
Incident Response
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
IT and Telecom
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SOC as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SOC as a Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SOC as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Each market player encompassed in the SOC as a Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SOC as a Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
