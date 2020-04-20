Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Hospitality POS Terminals Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hospitality POS Terminals Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Hospitality POS Terminals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hospitality POS Terminals Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hospitality POS Terminals market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market: Ingenico S.A., NCR Corporation, MICROS Systems, Inc., PAX Technology Limited, VeriFone Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Segmentation By Product: Mobile And Wireless POS Terminals, Fixed POS Terminals

Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Segmentation By Application: Restaurants, Lodging Establishments, Resorts, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hospitality POS Terminals Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Hospitality POS Terminals Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Table of Contents

Hospitality POS Terminals Market Overview

1.1 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Overview

1.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mobile And Wireless POS Terminals

1.2.2 Fixed POS Terminals

1.3 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Price by Type

1.4 North America Hospitality POS Terminals by Type

1.5 Europe Hospitality POS Terminals by Type

1.6 South America Hospitality POS Terminals by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Hospitality POS Terminals by Type 2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Hospitality POS Terminals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Hospitality POS Terminals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospitality POS Terminals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Hospitality POS Terminals Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Ingenico S.A.

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 NCR Corporation

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 NCR Corporation Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 MICROS Systems, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 MICROS Systems, Inc. Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 PAX Technology Limited

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 PAX Technology Limited Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Hewlett-Packard Company

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Hewlett-Packard Company Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Toshiba Corporation

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Toshiba Corporation Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Panasonic Corporation

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Panasonic Corporation Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Hospitality POS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 4 Hospitality POS Terminals Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Hospitality POS Terminals Application

5.1 Hospitality POS Terminals Segment by Application

5.1.1 Restaurants

5.1.2 Lodging Establishments

5.1.3 Resorts

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Hospitality POS Terminals by Application

5.4 Europe Hospitality POS Terminals by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Hospitality POS Terminals by Application

5.6 South America Hospitality POS Terminals by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Hospitality POS Terminals by Application 6 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Market Forecast

6.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Hospitality POS Terminals Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Mobile And Wireless POS Terminals Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Fixed POS Terminals Growth Forecast

6.4 Hospitality POS Terminals Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Forecast in Restaurants

6.4.3 Global Hospitality POS Terminals Forecast in Lodging Establishments 7 Hospitality POS Terminals Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Hospitality POS Terminals Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Hospitality POS Terminals Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

