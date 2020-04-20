A recent market study on the global Healthcare Informatics market reveals that the global Healthcare Informatics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Healthcare Informatics market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Healthcare Informatics market.

The key players covered in this study

Optum, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

Change Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Epic Systems

Allscripts

Athenahealth

GE Healthcare

InterSystems

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Meditech

Greenway Health

Medhost

CPSI

e-Mds, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Kareo

AdvancedMD (Global Payments)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Informatics development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Informatics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

