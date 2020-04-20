How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Quick Service Restaurant IT Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2027
The global Quick Service Restaurant IT market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Quick Service Restaurant IT market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Quick Service Restaurant IT market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Quick Service Restaurant IT market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Quick Service Restaurant IT market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
U.S. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market
By Hardware
- Signage System
- Kiosks
- Drive Through Terminals
- Point-of-Sale
- Handheld Device
- Digital Menu Card
By Software
- Front of House
- Inventory Management
- Reconciliation
- Labor Management
- HR Software
- Data Analytics
- Marketing
- Restaurant Operation
- Support Operation
- Franchise Management
By Services (Network Service and Cloud Solution)
Each market player encompassed in the Quick Service Restaurant IT market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Quick Service Restaurant IT market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Quick Service Restaurant IT Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Quick Service Restaurant IT market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant IT market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
