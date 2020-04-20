The global Pharmaceutical Solvent market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pharmaceutical Solvent market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

growing demand for dimethyl ether and polyethylene glycol is expected to boost the demand in the ether pharmaceutical segment

The Others pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to lose 100 BPS over the projected period

The Others segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. This segment is expected to reach up to US$ 1,023 Mn by the end of 2026

The Ether pharmaceutical segment is expected to expand in the first half over the forecast period and is expected to have stable growth in the global pharmaceutical solvent market

The Alcohol pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to account for the maximum share in the global pharmaceutical solvent market, registering an estimated CAGR of 4.5%

The Chlorinated Solvents segment is expected to expand in second half with an estimated CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period

The Ester pharmaceutical segment is expected to have stable growth in the global pharmaceutical solvent market expanding with an estimated CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period

The Alcohol pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to create high value opportunity over the forecast period

The Alcohol pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 541 Mn between 2016 and 2026

The Others pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to create high value opportunity over the forecast period

The Chlorinated Solvents segment is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period reaching up to US$ 52.3 Mn by the end of 2016. This segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 21 Mn between 2016 and 2026

The Others pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 4% over the forecast period, reaching up to US$ 1023 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 334 Mn between 2016 and 2026

The Ester pharmaceutical segment is expected to gain maximum attractiveness over the assessment period

The Ester pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to gain maximum market attractiveness between 2016 and 2026. This segment is expected to expand with an estimated CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, reaching up to US$ 640.6 Mn by the end of 2026

Growing demand for ethyl acetate is expected to fuel the demand of the Ester pharmaceutical solvent segment. Ethyl acetate is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period

The Ether pharmaceutical solvent segment is expected to gain attractiveness between 2016 and 2026, and is anticipated to hold a market share of 16.7% in the global pharmaceutical solvent market

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Solvent Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pharmaceutical Solvent market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Pharmaceutical Solvent market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

