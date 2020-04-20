The global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints affecting the growth trajectory of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market are described in detail in the report. The ophthalmic surgical technologies market has emerged as an important part of the eye care sector in recent years and is thus likely to drive investment at a steady rate in the coming years. The quantitative effect of the drivers and restraints on the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is studied in the report while its effects on the various parts of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market are described in detail. The comprehensive review of the major factors affecting the global ophthalmic surgical technologies provided in the report gives readers a clear picture of which trends to go with and which to avoid in the coming years.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is studied in detail in the report to familiarize readers with the granular structure of the market. Leading segments of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market by each criterion are assessed in the report on the basis of their 2012-2017 growth trajectory and reliable forecasts are provided for their growth prospects in the 2017-2022 forecast period. This provides readers with a clear idea of which segments are likely to top the charts in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market in the coming years, representing the best areas to invest in.

By product type, the report studies the performance of femtosecond systems, excimer laser systems, YAG laser systems, phacoemulsification systems, and others. By end user, the report segments the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market into hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs. On the basis of surgery type, the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is segmented into cataract surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma surgery, retinal surgery, and others. Geographically, the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market include Hoya Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Nidek, STAAR Surgical, Alcon Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and Carl Zeiss Meditek AG. The report profiles the leading players in the market to better understand the dynamics that rule the development of the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market. The successful strategies employed by companies in the ophthalmic surgical technologies can be understood with the help of this analysis. The report provides information about the product catalog and geographical presence of the key companies in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market.

COVID-19 Impact on Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

