How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact mHealth Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2027
The global mHealth market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this mHealth market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the mHealth market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the mHealth market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the mHealth market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in the report include Dexcom, Inc., Apple Inc., FitBit, Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.
The global mHealth market has been segmented as follows:
Global mHealth Market, by Product
- Connected Medical Devices
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Activity Monitors
- Electrocardiograph
- Fetal Monitoring
- Neuromonitoring
- Others
- mHealth Applications
- Fitness & Wellness
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disease
- Respiratory Diseases
- Musculoskeletal Diseases
- Smoking Cessation
- Medication Adherence
- Others
- mHealth Services
Global mHealth Market, by End User
- B2B
- Patients
- Caregivers
- B2C
- Providers
- Payers
- Employers
- Others
Global mHealth Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the mHealth market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the mHealth market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on mHealth Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global mHealth market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the mHealth market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
