market segmentation – by product type and by country. The report begins with an overview of the Europe sporting goods market and describes the factors and restraints likely to impact the market in the next eight years. This section also includes impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends to better equip clients with useful information and insights. The subsequent sections analyze the Europe sporting goods market on the basis of product type and country and provide a comprehensive market forecast for the period 2016 – 2024. This study also discusses key drivers and trends contributing to the growth of the Europe sporting goods market across the different countries and analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the sporting goods market in each country. A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing and highlights the various factors shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Various barriers for new entrants are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition levels in the Europe sporting goods market.

The final section of the report outlines a detailed competitive landscape of the Europe sporting goods market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading players operating in the Europe sporting goods market. Comprehensive profiles of service providers and distributors are included in this section to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Europe sporting goods market. Key market competitors covered in the report include Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, Amer Sports, Odlo, Hammer Sports, Polar Electro, KETTLER, and WaterRower Inc.

Research methodology

The Europe sporting goods market report utilizes extensive primary and secondary research to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. The report incorporates various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as market split by product type and by country and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the Europe sporting goods market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the Europe sporting goods market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Europe sporting goods market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth and performance in the Europe sporting goods market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the Europe sporting goods market.

