Important doubts pertaining to the Fishing Rods market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Fishing Rods market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Fishing Rods market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Fishing Rods market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Fishing Rods market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Fishing Rods market.

Fishing Rods market segments covered in the report:

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The fishing rods market research study offers extensive analysis including market value and forecasts for the market based on a verified and effective research methodology. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary research data.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

