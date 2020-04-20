Across the world, the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, which is leading to the growth of the healthcare sector. The most common chronic diseases are cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), certain cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes. As per the World Health organization, 9.6 million died from cancer, alone, in 2018. With the growing incidence of such diseases, the need for effective, and preferably early, diagnosis is rising. This is increasing the demand for anatomic pathology techniques that help identify medical issues by examining tissues and fluid samples taken from the body.

Valuing $17.4 billion in 2018, the anatomic pathology market is predicted to grow to $24.3 billion in 2024, due to an increasing number of people falling prey to chronic diseases and surging number of medical tests being performed. Histopathology, surgical pathology, and cytopathology are the three primary approaches to diagnosing a disease via anatomic pathological tests. Among these, histopathological tests were the most widely performed during 2014–2018, and the same scenario is expected for 2019–2024. Such tests involve looking at a tissue sample under a microscope, for the identification of myocardial infarction (heart attack), cancer, and other tissue-related diseases

Such diseases are more prevalent in the elderly, compared to people in the younger age groups. The United Nations reports that by 2050, the geriatric population will increase three times, from 2017. At this rate, the number of such people is predicted to touch 425 million by 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population, at risk to life-threatening diseases, would lead to increased medical testing, thereby driving the sale of instruments and consumables used in anatomic pathological testing across the world.

ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Product

Consumables Reagents Fixatives Stains & dyes Others Antibodies Kits Probes Others

Instruments Tissue processors Slide stainers Microtomes Centrifuges Cryostats Others



Market Segmentation by Test Type

Histopathology

Cytopathology

Surgical Pathology

Market Segmentation by Technique

Special Staining

Immunohistochemistry

Electron Microscopy

Genetic Testing

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Disease Diagnosis Cardiology Oncology Hepatology Nephrology Others

Drug Discovery

Others

Market Segmentation by End User