Global Anatomic Pathology Market Size Displaying Steady Growth across the World
Across the world, the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, which is leading to the growth of the healthcare sector. The most common chronic diseases are cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), certain cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes. As per the World Health organization, 9.6 million died from cancer, alone, in 2018. With the growing incidence of such diseases, the need for effective, and preferably early, diagnosis is rising. This is increasing the demand for anatomic pathology techniques that help identify medical issues by examining tissues and fluid samples taken from the body.
Download sample copy of this [email protected] http://bit.ly/2WUXzjW
Valuing $17.4 billion in 2018, the anatomic pathology market is predicted to grow to $24.3 billion in 2024, due to an increasing number of people falling prey to chronic diseases and surging number of medical tests being performed. Histopathology, surgical pathology, and cytopathology are the three primary approaches to diagnosing a disease via anatomic pathological tests. Among these, histopathological tests were the most widely performed during 2014–2018, and the same scenario is expected for 2019–2024. Such tests involve looking at a tissue sample under a microscope, for the identification of myocardial infarction (heart attack), cancer, and other tissue-related diseases
Such diseases are more prevalent in the elderly, compared to people in the younger age groups. The United Nations reports that by 2050, the geriatric population will increase three times, from 2017. At this rate, the number of such people is predicted to touch 425 million by 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population, at risk to life-threatening diseases, would lead to increased medical testing, thereby driving the sale of instruments and consumables used in anatomic pathological testing across the world.
Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://bit.ly/3bpRGTE
ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Product
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Fixatives
- Stains & dyes
- Others
- Antibodies
- Kits
- Probes
- Others
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Tissue processors
- Slide stainers
- Microtomes
- Centrifuges
- Cryostats
- Others
Market Segmentation by Test Type
- Histopathology
- Cytopathology
- Surgical Pathology
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Special Staining
- Immunohistochemistry
- Electron Microscopy
- Genetic Testing
- Others
Market Segmentation by Application
- Disease Diagnosis
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Hepatology
- Nephrology
- Others
- Drug Discovery
- Others
Market Segmentation by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Academic and Research Organizations
Latest posts by pnsintelligence (see all)
- Increasing demand for customer retention is leading speech analytics market - April 20, 2020
- Integration platform as a service market is driven by faster deployment and scalability - April 20, 2020
- Massive Surge Expected in Global Scooter Sharing Market by 2025; Revenue to Touch $553.0 Million - April 20, 2020