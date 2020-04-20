The global electroceramics market generated revenue of $8,590.9 million in 2017 and is expected to attain $12,084.4 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The major factors contributing toward the swift upswing of the market are the increasing demand for electroceramics in the manufacturing of electronic, aerospace, and automotive components, medical sensors and implants, and several other devices.Electroceramics are ceramic materials which perform different functions, on account of their electrical,magnetic and optical characteristics and high mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability.

The surge in the demand for such materials, primarily due to the growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry, isa major factor propelling the advance of the electroceramics market. Electroceramics are commonly used in the manufacturing of various electronic and semiconductor devices, such as capacitors, power distribution devices, and actuators and sensors. They are being increasingly preferred on account of their capability to optimize the space and size constraints in the final products and maintain their economic viability and technological feasibility.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) had the largest share in the electroceramics market, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2017. This region is also predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, at a value CAGR of 7.1%. The key factors contributing to the region’s rapid advance in the industrywould be the escalating demand for such materials from the various consumer electronics manufacturing facilities in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

On the basis of material, the electroceramics market is categorized into zirconate, titanate, alumina, and others, wherein the others category includes niobite, silicate, and stannate. Out of these, alumina-based electroceramics had the largest market share, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2017. The main factors responsible for the alumina category’s market domination are the several advantages offered by these ceramics, such as their high resistance to wear and heat, hardness, high-value electrical insulation at elevated temperature ranges, and higher thermal conductivity.

Electroceramics Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global electroceramics market are Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Maruwa Co. Ltd., APC International Ltd., PI Ceramic GmbH, Sensor Technology Limited, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Central Electronics Limited.

In recent years, the electroceramics market activities have been directed toward expansion of existing facilities, acquisitions, and product launches in the market. For instance, in March 2017, CeramTec GmbH announced the acquisition of the U.K.-based electroceramics business of Morgan Advanced Materials plc for a value of $60.2 million. The acquisition is aimed to assist CeramTec in expansion of its product portfolio by gaining technological capabilities for the production of piezoelectric and dielectric ceramics.

GLOBAL ELECTROCERAMICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Dielectric Ceramics

Conductive Ceramics

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Magnetic Ceramics

Others

By Material

Titanate

Zirconate

Alumina

Others

By Application