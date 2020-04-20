COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Vocal Biomarker market. Research report of this Vocal Biomarker market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

