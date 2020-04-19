The latest report on the Radiotherapy Devices market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Radiotherapy Devices market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Radiotherapy Devices market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Radiotherapy Devices market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Radiotherapy Devices market.

The report reveals that the Radiotherapy Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Radiotherapy Devices market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Radiotherapy Devices market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Radiotherapy Devices market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

key players in the form of increasing government support for structured cancer R&D initiatives and a provision for up gradation of existing equipment and treatment capabilities based on technological advancements. The radiotherapy devices market is strictly governed by regulatory approvals that apply to the concerned regional markets such as the U.S. FDA Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process and the European Medicines Agency Regulatory Approval for Medical Devices; making it the most structured and well-scrutinised market for medical devices poised for good growth owing to all the factors listed above.

A US$ 4 Bn market, the global radiotherapy devices market will be distributed almost evenly across the top regional markets

In terms of market share, North America takes the cake in the global radiotherapy devices market, with an estimated 34% market share through the forecast period. Western Europe will occupy the second place, moving from an estimated 29% value share in 2017 to a little over 30% by the end of the forecast period. The Western Europe radiotherapy devices market will witness an increase of 93 basis points in its market share over the 10 year period while North America stands to lose 57 basis points in 2027 over 2017. High income nations especially in Northern-Western Europe are well-served with radiotherapy resources, which could probably explain the relatively high market share of Western Europe as compared to other regions. Countries in some of the developing economies still face shortages of both equipment and critical machinery capable of delivering high precision conformal treatments. Hence, the market share of regional markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are way low as compared to the share held by the developed economies such as North America and Western Europe.

Global Radiotherapy Devices Market Revenue Forecast by Region

The North America radiotherapy devices market was valued at US$ 1,357.9 Mn in 2016 and is slated to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2017 and 2027, to move to a market valuation in excess of US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2027. Western Europe will follow suit with a projected market valuation in excess of US$ 3,100 Mn by 2027 end, up from an estimated US$ 1,231.3 Mn in 2017. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe radiotherapy devices market will grow at 9.8% during the forecast period. The APEJ radiotherapy devices market – valued at over US$ 550 Mn in 2016 – will see a sudden peak in revenue growth between the years 2022 and 2027, resulting in an impressive CAGR of 10.0%, the highest among all the regional radiotherapy devices markets.The North America regional market dominated the global radiotherapy devices market in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, recording an attractiveness index of 2.4 over the forecast period. Western Europe will be the second most lucrative regional market in the global radiotherapy devices market, exhibiting an attractiveness index of 2.2 during the assessment period.

North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 118.85 Mn in 2018 over 2017

Western Europe will create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 107.57 Mn in 2018 over 2017

APEJ is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 52.87 Mn in 2018 over 2017

Important Doubts Related to the Radiotherapy Devices Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Radiotherapy Devices market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Radiotherapy Devices market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Radiotherapy Devices market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Radiotherapy Devices market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Radiotherapy Devices market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Radiotherapy Devices market

