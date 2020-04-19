The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on PACS and RIS Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2030
The global PACS and RIS market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this PACS and RIS market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the PACS and RIS market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the PACS and RIS market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the PACS and RIS market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
- Global PACS and RIS Market, by Product
- RIS
- PACS
- Cardiology PACS
- Dental PACS
- Oncology PACS
- Orthopedic PACS
- Others
- Global PACS and RIS Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global PACS and RIS Market, by Deployment
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Global PACS and RIS Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research & Academic Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Global PACS and RIS Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the PACS and RIS market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the PACS and RIS market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on PACS and RIS Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global PACS and RIS market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the PACS and RIS market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the PACS and RIS market report?
- A critical study of the PACS and RIS market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every PACS and RIS market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global PACS and RIS landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The PACS and RIS market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant PACS and RIS market share and why?
- What strategies are the PACS and RIS market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global PACS and RIS market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the PACS and RIS market growth?
- What will be the value of the global PACS and RIS market by the end of 2029?
