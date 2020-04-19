“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Corn Germ Meal market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Corn Germ Meal market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corn Germ Meal market are discussed in detail.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Corn Germ Meal market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Corn Germ Meal is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Corn Germ Meal market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Corn Germ Meal market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Corn Germ Meal market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Corn Germ Meal industry.

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Corn Germ Meal market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Some of the major key players of the Corn germ meal Feed includes Archer Daniels Midland, Meihua Group, Nestlé S.A, Paramesu Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Bob's Red Mill, Organika, Wilmar International Ltd., AB Agri, Tate & Lyle, etc. More feed processors and farmers are showing a keen interest in the Corn germ meal feed as the demand is expanding every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing preference for high-quality dairy products has fuelled growth of the agro & animal feed industry. Unlike the filler substitutes, corn germ meal has emerging demands among the feed processors as a protein-rich feed ingredient. Due to increased demand on the meat along with the food processing industries, there is a strong demand being developed for the corn germ meal over the years. As there is an increased investment in the poultry and livestock sectors in the recent years, it is anticipated that there would be a greater opportunity and assured higher returns for the investors in the Corn germ meal market.

The corn germ meal is available in adequate quantity all over the world as an animal feed ingredient and as a fertilizer. Corn germ meal is predominantly produced & processed in Latin America, particularly in Brazil due to huge availability of wild corn and more presence of more feed mills. In the Asia Pacific, the abundance of corn and corn processing has given rise to the high availability of corn germ meal. Demand for the Corn germ meal in North America is increasing due to wider application in agriculture as a cost-efficient fertilizer. The region of Middle and Africa is expected to grow positively at higher growth rate due to increasing consumption of meat products and growing livestock. In Europe, the import of corn germ meal has been reduced and production has germinated recently. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global Corn germ meal market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

The article titled ‘corn germ meal’ is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

