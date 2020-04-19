In this report, the global Food Processing Ingredients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Food Processing Ingredients market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Food Processing Ingredients market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Food Processing Ingredients market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Food Processing Ingredients market is likely to take during the forecast period.

The Food Processing Ingredients market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Food Processing Ingredients market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Food Processing Ingredients market report include:

Key Players

The key stakeholders operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Corbion N.V., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.

Key Developments in Food Processing Ingredients Market

Acquisitions to expand the geographical position

In March 2015, the Ingredion Inc. acquired Penford Corporation (Penford), one of the leading companies offering food processing ingredients. This acquisition expands the company's higher-value food processing ingredients portfolio. It also strengthens the company's presence in nature-based hydrocolloid ingredients, and establishes manufacturing of specialty potato starches in North America.

Enhancement of its business portfolio

FMC has streamlined its portfolio over the past six years to focus on technology-driven end markets with attractive long-term demand trends. The actions taken over the past year has resulted in better positioning and capitalizing on future growth opportunities in food processing ingredients.

Opportunities for Food Processing Ingredients Market Participants

The food processing ingredient market is being driven by a number of factors. The long term success in the food ingredients market is contingent on constant innovation, global presence, negotiating power and the development of substantial production capabilities.

The absence of the mid-sized players in the food processing ingredients industry thus prompts various small scale companies to seek consolidation as they lack the financial resources and economies of scale necessary to compete with large companies.

Another major reason for the consolidation of food processing ingredients is the increased negotiation powers with food producers and commodity suppliers with multinationals such as Nestle and Kraft.

The changing consumer’s tastes and preference has also stimulated growth in the food processing ingredients market.

The global trend rising amongst the consumers is the multi-cuisine dining experiences. For instance, one of the popular Filipino inspired dessert, haluhalo. The dessert consist of sweetened condensed milk and layers of different textures of mango, jackfruit, coconut, gel and shave ice. Condensed milk is drizzled over and topped with ice-cream.

These types of deserts and food products are gaining traction amongst the consumers in the region. The dish consist of all different layers of ingredients.

For instance, Ingredion came up with chickpea based hummus fries in North America. Further, to accomplish it, Ingredions cold texturizer, N-DULGE C1, was added which gave an oil mouth feel and this doesn't include much fat.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

According to the report, the Food Processing Ingredients market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Food Processing Ingredients space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies. The analysts at PMR have expertise in the latest research tools while curating the market study and gather data from authentic primary and secondary sources.

