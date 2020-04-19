Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2020
In 2018, the market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset .
This report studies the global market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market, the following companies are covered:
Huawei (China)
Qualcomm (US)
Samsung (South Korea)
Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)
Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel)
Cheerzing (China)
Sercomm (Taiwan)
SIMCom (China)
Sequans Communications (France)
Sierra Wireless (Canada)
u-blox (Switzerland)
ZTE (China)
RDA (China)
MediaTek (Taiwan)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
Smart Meters
Smart Parking
Smart Street lighting
Segment by Application
Energy & Utilities
Infrastructure
Building Automation
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
