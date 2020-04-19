Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Waterborne Ink market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Waterborne Ink market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Waterborne Ink market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Market segmentation includes demand for individual resin, technology and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Waterborne Ink Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Huber Group, Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A.,Sebek Inks, Dolphin Inks, BCM Inks and Chimigraf. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The waterborne ink market has been divided into the following segments:

Waterborne Ink Market – Resin Analysis

Acrylic Styrene Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others (Including polyurethane resin, phenolic resin, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Technology Analysis

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including screen printing and sheet-fed offset printing, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Application Analysis

Packaging Flexible Corrugated

Publication Newspapers Magazines & Periodicals Books

Flyers & Brochures

Others (Including decorative printing and product printing, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



