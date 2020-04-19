How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Medical Imaging Equipment Market ,2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region
The global Medical Imaging Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Medical Imaging Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Medical Imaging Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Medical Imaging Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Medical Imaging Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
major players in the medical imaging equipment market son the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc¸ Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into the following categories:
- Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Product
- X-Ray Devices
- Stationary
- Portable
- Ultrasound Systems
- Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound System
- Compact/Portable Ultrasound System
- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
- Stationary
- Mobile
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
- Closed
- Open
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- SPECT Scanner
- PET Scanner
- X-Ray Devices
- Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Technology
- X-Ray Devices
- Analog X-ray Technology
- Digital Radiography
- Computed Radiography
- Ultrasound Systems
- 2-D
- 3-D & 4-D
- Doppler
- High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU)
- Lithotripsy
- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
- Stationary
- Mobile
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
- Low-Slice
- Medium-Slice
- High-Slice
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- SPECT Scanner
- PET Scanner
- X-Ray Devices
- Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Each market player encompassed in the Medical Imaging Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Medical Imaging Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Imaging Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Medical Imaging Equipment market report?
- A critical study of the Medical Imaging Equipment market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Medical Imaging Equipment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Medical Imaging Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Medical Imaging Equipment market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Medical Imaging Equipment market share and why?
- What strategies are the Medical Imaging Equipment market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Medical Imaging Equipment market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Medical Imaging Equipment market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Medical Imaging Equipment market by the end of 2029?
