major players in the medical imaging equipment market son the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc¸ Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into the following categories:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Product X-Ray Devices Stationary Portable Ultrasound Systems Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound System Compact/Portable Ultrasound System Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Stationary Mobile Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Closed Open Nuclear Imaging Equipment SPECT Scanner PET Scanner

Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Technology X-Ray Devices Analog X-ray Technology Digital Radiography Computed Radiography Ultrasound Systems 2-D 3-D & 4-D Doppler High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU) Lithotripsy Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Stationary Mobile Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Low-Slice Medium-Slice High-Slice Nuclear Imaging Equipment SPECT Scanner PET Scanner



Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K Germany Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Rest of MEA



COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Imaging Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report?