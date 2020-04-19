The global Microturbines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microturbines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Microturbines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microturbines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microturbines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Microturbines Market, by Power Rating

12–50 KW

51–250 KW

Above 250 KW

Microturbines Market, by Application

CHP (Combined Heat & Power)

Standby Power

Microturbines Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Microturbines Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The bove 250 KW power rating segment holds a dominant share due to its high demand from industrial and heavy commercial end-users

The increasing end-consumer awareness about CHP opportunities is also likely to boost to the microturbines market

Recovering oil & gas industry and rising demand for on-site power generation along with increasing CHP opportunities are expected to drive the microturbines market in the near future

The industrial end-user segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

CHP is the major application segment for microturbines

North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the significant rate during the forecast period

Each market player encompassed in the Microturbines market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microturbines market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Microturbines Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Microturbines market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Microturbines market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

