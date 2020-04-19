The global Membrane Separation Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Membrane Separation Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Membrane Separation Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Membrane Separation Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Membrane Separation Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and preference for various water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on rise in demand from water and wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrilonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of particular membrane in various industrial processes like desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.

Geographically, the global membrane separation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Membrane Separation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane separation systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

The Global Membrane Separation Systems Market is segmented as below:

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Chromatography

Ion Exchange

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Application

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others (energy, electrical and electronics, mining, dairy, chemical processing)

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Material

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polysulfone (PS)

Cellulose Based

Nylon

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyacrilonitrile (PAN)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Membrane separation systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK. Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Membrane Separation Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Membrane Separation Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Systems Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Membrane Separation Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Membrane Separation Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

