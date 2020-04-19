COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Marine Propulsion Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2026
The global Marine Propulsion market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Marine Propulsion market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Marine Propulsion market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Marine Propulsion market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Marine Propulsion market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type
- Full Electric
- Diesel
- Renewable
- Nuclear
- Gas turbine
- Fuel Cell
- Hybrid
- Others
Marine Propulsion Market, by Transport
- Inland Waterways
- Passenger Ships
- Goods Transport Ships
- Fishing Boats
- Pleasure Boats/Water Sports
- Others
- Coastal/Cross-border Waterways
- Offshore Vessels
- Offshore Support Vessels
- Offshore Construction Vessels
- Oil Exploration and Drilling Vessels
- Offshore Production Vessels
- Fishing Vessels
- Ferries
- Tugboats
- Cruise
- Cargo Ships
- Defense Vessels
- Others
- Offshore Vessels
Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating
- 0-300 kW
- 301-500 kW
- 501-800 kW
- Above 801 kW
Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM
- 0-1000 rpm
- 1001-2500 rpm
- Above 2500 rpm
Marine Propulsion Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Norway
- Netherlands
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of RPM, the 1,001-2,500 RPM segment constitutes the major share of the marine propulsion market
- Diesel-based marine propulsion systems are widely used vis-à-vis other propulsion systems. Diesel-based marine propulsion systems account for approximately 50% share of the market.
- Market share of diesel-based marine propulsion systems is estimated to decline in the next few years due to the strong focus on highly efficient and hybrid technologies
- Asia Pacific holds significant share of the market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.
Each market player encompassed in the Marine Propulsion market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Marine Propulsion market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Marine Propulsion Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Marine Propulsion market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Marine Propulsion market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
