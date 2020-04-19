The global Marine Propulsion market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Marine Propulsion market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Marine Propulsion market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Marine Propulsion market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Marine Propulsion market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type

Full Electric

Diesel

Renewable

Nuclear

Gas turbine

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

Others

Marine Propulsion Market, by Transport

Inland Waterways Passenger Ships Goods Transport Ships Fishing Boats Pleasure Boats/Water Sports Others

Coastal/Cross-border Waterways Offshore Vessels Offshore Support Vessels Offshore Construction Vessels Oil Exploration and Drilling Vessels Offshore Production Vessels Fishing Vessels Ferries Tugboats Cruise Cargo Ships Defense Vessels Others



Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating

0-300 kW

301-500 kW

501-800 kW

Above 801 kW

Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM

0-1000 rpm

1001-2500 rpm

Above 2500 rpm

Marine Propulsion Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Norway Netherlands Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

In terms of RPM, the 1,001-2,500 RPM segment constitutes the major share of the marine propulsion market

Diesel-based marine propulsion systems are widely used vis-à-vis other propulsion systems. Diesel-based marine propulsion systems account for approximately 50% share of the market.

Market share of diesel-based marine propulsion systems is estimated to decline in the next few years due to the strong focus on highly efficient and hybrid technologies

Asia Pacific holds significant share of the market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Each market player encompassed in the Marine Propulsion market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Marine Propulsion market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Marine Propulsion Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Marine Propulsion market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Marine Propulsion market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Marine Propulsion Market Report?