Coronavirus’ business impact: Sample Preparation Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2031
The latest report on the Sample Preparation market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Sample Preparation market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Sample Preparation market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Sample Preparation market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sample Preparation market.
The report reveals that the Sample Preparation market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Sample Preparation market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Sample Preparation market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Sample Preparation market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotage AB, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman La Roche, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.
The global sample preparation market has been segmented as follows:
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Technique
- Solid Phase Extraction
- Liquid-liquid Extraction
- Protein Precipitation
- Others (QuEChERS, SFE, etc.)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Product
- Sample Preparation Instruments
- Consumables
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Accessories
Global Sample Preparation Market, by End-user
- Pharmaceutical Industries
- Biotechnology
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
- Others (food industry, forensics, and environmental testing)
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
Global Sample Preparation Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
