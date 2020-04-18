The latest study on the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market? Which application of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS)

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market in different regions

