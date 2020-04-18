In 2029, the Fiberglass Geogrid market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Fiberglass Geogrid market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Fiberglass Geogrid market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ace Geosynthetics

Tenax

Agru America Inc

Hanes Geo Components

Belton Industries Inc

Cetco

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

Asahi-Kasei Geotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Biaxial Tension

Uniaxial Tension

Segment by Application

Road & Pavement

Railroads

Drainage Systems

Containment & Waste Water

Soil Reinforcement & Erosion

The global Fiberglass Geogrid market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Fiberglass Geogrid market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Fiberglass Geogrid market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.