The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE (Germany)

Songwon (South Korea)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Adeka Corporation (Japan)

Addivant (US)

Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)

Milliken Chemical (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)

Apexical, Inc.

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus Ltd., LLC

Mayzo, Inc.

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lambson Limited

MPI Chemie B.V.

Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

3V Sigma S.P.A.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Benzophenone

Benzotriazole

Triazine

Others

Segment by Application

Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Personal Care

Others

