Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Gravure Printing Inks market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Gravure Printing Inks market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Gravure Printing Inks market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global gravure printing inks market by segmenting it in terms of resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for gravure printing inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global gravure printing inks market. The gravure printing inks market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market include Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co. Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGAA, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Wikoff Color Corporation.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global gravure printing inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. The size of the global gravure printing inks market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others (including Polyester, Maleic, Ketonic, and Polyvinyl)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others (including UV-curable)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Publication

Furniture

Others (including Wrapping Paper, Wallpaper, Textile, and Label)

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resins, technologies, and applications where gravure printing inks are used

Identification of key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the gravure printing inks market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global gravure printing inks market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

