The latest study on the Silo Bags market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Silo Bags market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Silo Bags market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Silo Bags market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Silo Bags market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9760?source=atm

Reasons to Purchase from MRRSE?

24/7 customer service provided by experienced consultants

One of the most established market research companies in India

A methodical process adopted to create insightful market reports

Data gathered from trusted and credible primary and secondary sources

Seamless delivery of tailor-made reports available in different formats

Segments of the Silo Bags Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Silo Bags market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Silo Bags market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Increasing demand for storage during harvest season coupled with growing consumer spending are the key growth drivers of the North America silo bags market over the forecast period

The need for a cost-efficient solution for storage of grains and animal fodder has led to extensive preference for silo bags among farmers in the U.S. and Canada. The North America silo bags market is expected to witness healthy growth rate owing to small farmers demanding silo bags for short-term and affordable packaging and storage purposes. Silo bags, also known as harvest grain bags are used as an alternative storage system for grains such as wheat, corn, maize, sorghum, etc. in order to fulfil shortage of cattle fodder during dry seasons. The North America silo bags market is expected to create good opportunities for suppliers, distributors and manufacturers operating in the market.

Revenue generated from the North America silo bags market is estimated to touch nearly US$ 34 Mn in 2017 and is forecast to reach nearly US$ 51 Mn in 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the North America silo bags market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% to reach 62,700 units by 2026.

Factors fuelling the demand for silo bags in the North America region

Rising demand for convenience packaging among new generation farmers has compelled the manufacturers of silo bags to innovate in terms of optimum space requirements, storage efficiency, high performance and flexible plastic sheets. A growing trend among manufacturers and suppliers of silo bags in North America is to leverage the changing demographics of farmer size. Manufacturers are increasingly addressing the demand from small farmers who prefer silo bags over capital intensive silo systems for storage purposes. Farmers with very short-term storage requirements prefer renting or leasing silo bags as silo bags have good reusability and longer product life.

The North America silo bags market is characterised by substantial consolidation among market players. In order to expand their market presence and strengthen order fulfilling capacity, large players are strategically acquiring smaller manufacturers to serve a broader customer base.

Restraints limiting the growth of the North America silo bags market

Stringent guidelines issued by regulating authorities concerning food and environment have consequential implications on the silo bags market in North America. Stringent FDA regulations regarding the use of harmful chemical substances, and also various regulations for specific thickness, length and breadth for manufacturing of silo bags has led to market preference for alternative environment friendly products.

North America Silo Bags Market Forecast, by Application, 2016–2026

Among all applications of silo bags, grains is predicted to be an attractive segment for investment during the forecast period

By application, the North America silo bags market can be segmented into grains, forages, fertilisers, dried fruits and others. The demand for silo bags is prominently for storage of grains, which is estimated to constitute over 60% of the North America silo bags market.

Grains storage is expected to be a highly attractive packaging type among silo bags manufacturers due to its wide usage by farmers. The Forages segment is likely to maintain its market share with a steady rise in CAGR over the forecast period.

“Increasing production of crops likely to lead to the adoption of silo bags in the North America regional market

The silo bags market, which saw evolution and growth in the Latin America market, is now gaining substantial footprint in the North America market. With boom in crop production across the North America region, farmers in the U.S and Canada will invest in on-farm storage means, such as silo bags, for temporary and affordable storage of forage, grains and other produce. The North America market for silo bags will witness healthy growth of 1.6X owing to convenient packaging solutions demanded by small farmers as an alternative to large silo systems. The market will also witness additional growth prospects due to affordable silo bags being made available through lease and rentals.”

COVID-19 Impact on Silo Bags Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Silo Bags market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Silo Bags market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9760?source=atm

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Silo Bags market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Silo Bags market? Which application of the Silo Bags is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Silo Bags market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Silo Bags market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Silo Bags market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Silo Bags

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Silo Bags market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Silo Bags market in different regions

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9760?source=atm