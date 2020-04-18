COVID-19 impact: Industrial Microbiology Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2029
The latest report on the Industrial Microbiology market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Industrial Microbiology market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Industrial Microbiology market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Industrial Microbiology market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Microbiology market.
The report reveals that the Industrial Microbiology market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Industrial Microbiology market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Industrial Microbiology market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Industrial Microbiology market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
Key features of this report
- Drivers and restraints
- Latest product innovations and key developments in the market
- Analysis of business strategies of top players
- Industrial microbiology market estimates and forecast
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Industrial Microbiology market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Industrial Microbiology market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Industrial Microbiology market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Industrial Microbiology market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Industrial Microbiology market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Industrial Microbiology market
Important Doubts Related to the Industrial Microbiology Market Addressed in the Report:
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
