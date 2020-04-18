Coronavirus threat to global Near Field Communication Chips Market – Future Need Assessment 2068
The following manufacturers are covered:
NXP Semiconductors
Broadcom Corporation
Texas Instruments Inc
Qualcomm Inc
STMicroelectronics
MediaTek Inc
Mstar Semiconductor Inc
AMS AG
Sony Corporation
Marvell technology Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
64 Bytes
168 Bytes
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Others
