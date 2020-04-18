The latest report on the Technical Coil Coatings market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Technical Coil Coatings market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Technical Coil Coatings market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Technical Coil Coatings market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Technical Coil Coatings market.

The report reveals that the Technical Coil Coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Technical Coil Coatings market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Technical Coil Coatings market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Technical Coil Coatings market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

manufacturers are focussing on the development of eco-friendly or green product offerings that employ bio-based resins. In Germany, Evonik Industries has recently developed a new product range of polyester resins for coil coatings top coats and primers, which the company markets under its established DYNAPOL® brand. The product is based on renewable raw materials, which sets it apart from the other binders used for coil coatings.

Availability of substitutes for technical coil coating products can be a hindrance in the growth of the global technical coil coatings market

Implementation of alternative materials such glass and steel for exterior coatings increases competition in the global market. Continuously rising demand for low cost and high performance alternatives such as fibre and reinforced plastics, implementation of modern technologies and aggressive environmental policies are expected to be the major factors restraining revenue growth of the global technical coil coatings market. Further, the different raw materials used in the paints and coatings market are pigments, solvents, binders, additives and white urea. These raw materials account for approximately 49% of the total cost of technical coil coating products. Revenue growth of the technical coil coatings market is affected by various macroeconomic factors and price fluctuations in crude oil, logistics costs, and import duties of pre-coated coils. The high costs associated with the production of technical coil coatings also forces people to look for an alternative for these products.

