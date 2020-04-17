Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Bio methane market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Bio methane market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Bio methane market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Bio methane market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Bio methane market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Bio methane market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Bio methane market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

segmented as follows:

Global Biomethane Market, by Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Global Biomethane Market, by Production Method

Anaerobic Digestion

Gasification

Global Biomethane Market, by Application

Heat Generation

Electricity Generation

Alternative Fuel

Global Biomethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Sweden U.K. France Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading consumer of biomethane across the globe. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of alternative fuel consumption, Sweden leads the world

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers operating in the biomethane market.

By 2020, around 48 new biomethane plants are planned to be built in the U.K., with an investment of up to EUR 455 Mn

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Bio methane in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Bio methane market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Bio methane market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Bio methane market?

