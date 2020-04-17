The global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Electronic Power Steering market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11353?source=atm

Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements are forecasted to be at the forefront of the world automotive EPS market. Several companies are making their individual contribution toward the growth of technology in the market. For instance, the SPIDAN power steering system developed by GKN PLC uses remanufactured replacement components to ensure the preservation of natural resources. It also helps in decreasing carbon dioxide emission and fuel consumption. Moreover, it boasts of intelligent energy management. Another instance could be Hitachi Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. and Nissan collaborating to develop a new electro-hydraulic power steering system.

The rapid rise in vehicle-owning households and worldwide population are projected to play a significant role in the substantial increase in automotive vehicle production. Today, the EPS systems market is said to have surpassed the traditional hydraulic steering in less than two decades. Advantages such as lower fuel consumption, high durability, improved response at different speeds, low maintenance, and lower weight coupled with simple architecture could fuel the adoption of EPS over hydraulic systems. This, in turn, could fuel the demand in the world automotive EPS market.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Segmentation

According to the researchers authoring the report, the international automotive EPS market could be split up into four chief products, viz. hydraulic (H)-EPS, column-assist (C)-EPS, pinion-assist (P)-EPS, and rack-assist (R)-EPS. Amongst these, H-EPS is anticipated to secure a leading share of 31.2% in the market by the end of 2022. The H-EPS market could expand at an annual US$0.4 bn absolute growth, which is prophesied to be larger than any other product.

The international automotive EPS market is also predicted to be classified into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, and compact passenger cars, as per vehicle type segmentation.

In terms of regional segmentation, the international automotive EPS market could be divided into six key geographies, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Competition

In all, the report on the worldwide automotive EPS market studies 10 industry players, viz. JTEKT, Bosh, Nexteer, NSK, Mando Corporation, KSR International Company, Showa, ThyssenKrupp Presta, Hitachi Automotive, and Sona Koyo. Readers are also provided with a detailed company share analysis followed by SWOT analysis and company overview of each player studied. Furthermore, for each company analyzed in the report, the analysts offer a study of their important developments, sales data and key financials by type of product, and a list of their products.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11353?source=atm

What insights readers can gather from the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market report?

A critical study of the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Automotive Electronic Power Steering market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Automotive Electronic Power Steering market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Automotive Electronic Power Steering market share and why? What strategies are the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market? What factors are negatively affecting the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market growth? What will be the value of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market by the end of 2029?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11353?source=atm

Why Choose Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Report?